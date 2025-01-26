Bayern Munich wing-back Kimmich calm amid Real Madrid rumours

Bayern Munich wing-back Josh Kimmich insists he's staying calm as his contract runs down.

Kimmich has been linked with Real Madrid this month with his Bayern deal to expire in June.

The Germany international told BILD: "I made my statement relatively clear two weeks ago.

"There is no change in the situation now. To be honest, I can't stand up every three days and give you an update.

"There will be an update at some point, but I won't comment on it every three days."