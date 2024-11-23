Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro

Real Madrid are exploring re-signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

Trivela says Real are considering a move for the Brazilian veteran in January.

Real management recognise the retirement of Toni Kroos has left a massive void, which has led to discussions about bringing Casemiro back to the club.

It's believed Casemiro would have a big impact on the pitch and in the dressing room at Real, which are struggling for consistency this season.

The 32 year-old left Real for United in 2022 and has a deal to 2026.

