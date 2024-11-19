Man Utd join Liverpool interest as Real Madrid plan Tchouameni sale

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Aurelien Tchouameni's situation at Real Madrid.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Inda is reporting: "Real Madrid practically dismisses Tchouaméni for next season.

"They consider that he has a difficult future in the entity and quite a few offers arrive.

"He's been out in the last few days and he's liked by Liverpool, but there is another team that has touched the player's environment, which is Manchester United..."

