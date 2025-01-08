Real Madrid deliver official Van Dijk statement

Real Madrid have turned down the signing of Virgil van Dijk if he leaves Liverpool.

The Netherlands center half and Reds captain is out of contract in the summer transfer window.

Van Dijk has not yet renewed his deal and may well depart as a free agent.

However, a spokesperson for Real Madrid has told 365scores: "The talk about Real Madrid's desire to sign Liverpool player Van Dijk is incorrect.

"Van Dijk is not part of our contractual plans and we have not sent an official offer to Liverpool regarding negotiations with Van Dijk.

“The player has not been offered to our club by the player's agents, and if that happens, it will be announced through our official team channels."