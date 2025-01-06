Liverpool hero Carragher convinced Alexander-Arnold agents encouraging Real Madrid offer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold's representatives are aware of Real Madrid bidding for their client this month.

Los Blancos are not only ready to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, but put in a bid this month to secure the right-back’s services.

Carragher, who hopes that Alexander-Arnold will sign a new deal at Anfield, feels the bid would not have come without the defender’s consent.

“They will have known what was happening,” said Carragher on Sky Sports, referring to Alexander-Arnold’s representatives.

“I’m not naive enough to think that Real Madrid would have put a bid in in January, for a player who they can get for nothing in four months.”

He added: “Do you seriously believe, when this bid comes in that they’re sat at home and see it on Sky Sports and say ‘wow!’’”