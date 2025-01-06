Tribal Football
Most Read
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for Rooney
Liverpool clash with Man Utd in danger of being called off
Fulham boss Silva wary of Ipswich's young attacking duo

Liverpool hero Carragher convinced Alexander-Arnold agents encouraging Real Madrid offer

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool hero Carragher convinced Alexander-Arnold agents encouraging Real Madrid offer
Liverpool hero Carragher convinced Alexander-Arnold agents encouraging Real Madrid offerAction Plus
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold's representatives are aware of Real Madrid bidding for their client this month.

Los Blancos are not only ready to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, but put in a bid this month to secure the right-back’s services.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Carragher, who hopes that Alexander-Arnold will sign a new deal at Anfield, feels the bid would not have come without the defender’s consent.

“They will have known what was happening,” said Carragher on Sky Sports, referring to Alexander-Arnold’s representatives.

“I’m not naive enough to think that Real Madrid would have put a bid in in January, for a player who they can get for nothing in four months.”

He added: “Do you seriously believe, when this bid comes in that they’re sat at home and see it on Sky Sports and say ‘wow!’’”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlexander-Arnold TrentCarragher JamieReal MadridLiverpoolLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool make new contract offer to Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through
Liverpool boss Slot: Real Madrid rumours unsettling Trent?