Agents offer Liverpool captain Van Dijk to Real Madrid, but...

Real Madrid are said to have rejected the chance to sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The La Liga giants were offered Van Dijk as a free agent in the coming summer window.

While they want to secure the signature of his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, they are not keen on Van Dijk.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the player’s agent offersd him to Real recently.

However, the club declined as they are prioritizing other players to sign in the coming months.

Real may prefer going after center halves who are younger, as they have several senior defenders.

