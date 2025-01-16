Real Madrid confident Alexander-Arnold to inform Liverpool he's leaving

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Real Madrid are confident they have the commitment of Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Off contract in June, the England defender has seen a £20m offer from Real Madrid rejected by Liverpool at the beginning of the January market.

However, Real are happy to wait and are convinced Alexander-Arnold is ready to join them next season, says talkSPORT.

Real are now just waiting for Alexander-Arnold to inform Liverpool of his decision. A new contract has been tabled to the player, but he is yet to respond.

Meanwhile, no matter Alexander-Arnold's final decision, Liverpool have informed Real they will not do business over the fullback this month.

