Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits Liverpool regret

Carlo Ancelotti admits his one regret was not coaching Liverpool.

The Real Madrid coach spoke with RSI about his career and the offers he received over the years.

The Italian has won the Champions League five times (three with Real Madrid and two with AC Milan).

Ancelotti has also won the titles of Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, Premier League and Ligue 1.

However, there is one post that Ancelotti never landed - though he really wanted.

"My dream was to coach Liverpool , but then I found myself at Everton and I experienced their rivalry, and now I am absolutely an Everton fan," the 65-year-old said.

"I really liked the environment, because there is a spectacular passion for the colors. You also notice the suffering that the fans have for Liverpool, who for many years and still today are the best in the Premier League."

Ancelotti was a potential target for Liverpool when Brendan Rodgers was fired in the fall of 2015. But then the club ultimately chose to invest in Jürgen Klopp .

Ancelotti also says that he could have taken over the Italian national team in 2018, before Roberto Mancini finally took the job.

"I said no to the Italian national team because I didn't feel like it," he said

"I really like being on the field every day and preparing for training, and the national team seemed like a part-time job that made me lose a little passion. For that reason alone (I said no)."