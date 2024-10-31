Tribal Football
Real Madrid chiefs favouring Porro over Alexander-Arnold

Paul Vegas
Real Madrid remain keen on Tottenham fullback Pedro Porro.

Real have been linked with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, though AS is reporting Porro is emerging as the favoured option.

Porro is considered the right profile for age (25 years old) and experience (he has been playing in the Premier League since 2023), while his technical characteristics are also admired inside Valdebebas.

The fullback has a deal with Spurs to 2028.

And early indications are that it will take at least €45m from Real to convince Spurs to sell.

