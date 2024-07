Southampton and Betis agree Perraud fee

Southampton defender Romain Perraud is on his way to Real Betis.

Saints and Betis have agreed terms over a fee for the Frenchman.

Perraud, 26, spent last season on loan at Nice after Saints had been relegated.

However, he managed just the two starts for OGCN.

A £10m arrival in 2021, Perraud will move to Betis for £3m, says the Daily Echo.