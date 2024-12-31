Real Betis preparing bid for Man Utd attacker Antony

Tribal Football
Manchester United winger Antony may be moving on from the club in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian has not found his game time increasing much since new manager Ruben Amorim took over.

While Antony was an initial favorite of former boss Erik ten Hag, he fell out of favor with the Dutchman.

Now ABC de Sevilla states that he may be in line for a move to Real Betis in La Liga.

United are ready to cut their losses on Antony, as they do not see him as a long-term option.

While they would prefer a sale, a loan may help him bring up his transfer value.

