RB Salzburg to try again for Liverpool youngster Clark

RB Salzburg are said to be getting closer to agreeing a permanent deal with Liverpool for a young player.

The two clubs are sorting out a deal that would see Bobby Clark leave Anfield for Salzburg.

Per the Liverpool Echo, the Reds previously rejected a bid of £6 million from the Red Bull club.

However, their former assistant boss Pep Lijnders wants to bring Clark to his new team.

The 19-year-old is said to be eager to make the move, as it would give him regular game time.

Whether he wants to move to the Austrian league, instead of a Premier League or Championship club, is unclear.