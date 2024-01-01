Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Lijnders wants Liverpool whiz Clark at RB Salzburg

Lijnders wants Liverpool whiz Clark at RB Salzburg
Lijnders wants Liverpool whiz Clark at RB Salzburg
Lijnders wants Liverpool whiz Clark at RB SalzburgProfimedia
RB Salzburg are taking an interest in a player from the Liverpool academy.

There is a clear connection between the clubs, with ex-Reds assistant Pep Ljinders now RB Salzburg’s manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He is well aware of Reds academy graduate Bobby Clark, who is only 19.

The Mail states that Ljinders is eager for his new team to make a bid for the teenager.

Clarke played 12 senior games last season for Liverpool when they were beset by injuries.

However, he is not one who is likely to contend for a first team spot when everyone is fit.

Mentions
Premier LeagueClark BobbyLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona rival BVB for Man Utd winger Sancho
Al Ittihad planning a move for Al Nassr striker Sadio Mane
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa