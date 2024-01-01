Lijnders wants Liverpool whiz Clark at RB Salzburg

RB Salzburg are taking an interest in a player from the Liverpool academy.

There is a clear connection between the clubs, with ex-Reds assistant Pep Ljinders now RB Salzburg’s manager.

He is well aware of Reds academy graduate Bobby Clark, who is only 19.

The Mail states that Ljinders is eager for his new team to make a bid for the teenager.

Clarke played 12 senior games last season for Liverpool when they were beset by injuries.

However, he is not one who is likely to contend for a first team spot when everyone is fit.