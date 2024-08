Lijnders' RB Salzburg to bid for Liverpool midfielder Clark

Lijnders' RB Salzburg to bid for Liverpool midfielder Clark

New RB Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders is ready to return to Liverpool for a new signing.

Former Reds assistant manager Lijnders spoke openly after taking the Salzburg job about targeting Liverpool's young players.

Advertisement Advertisement

And the Athletic says he is now targeting a permanent deal for Bobby Clark.

Salzburg are ready to offer £12m for the young midfielder.

Clark is also attracting loan interest from Championship clubs Norwich, Leeds, Sheffield United and Coventry.