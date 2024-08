Liverpool willing to sell Gomez this summer

Liverpool are willing to sell Joe Gomez this summer.

Sky Sports says Liverpool see the England defender as a player to raise funds in the market.

They feel well covered in the positions where Gomez is at his best.

Newcastle United are interested and had a £45m offer accepted by Liverpool as part of the failed Anthony Gordon exchange earlier this summer.

Gomez made only 17 starts for Liverpool last season.