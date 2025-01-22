RB Leipzig to bid for Southampton starlet Dibling

Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling could be in line for a move away from England.

The youngster is said to be on the way out of the club when they are relegated.

Dibling does not want to play in the Championship, when his stock is at an all time high.

Per Sky Deutschland, RB Leipzig are ready to put in a serious bid to sign him.

They are going to offer a fee of around €30 million to secure his signature.

However, there are other teams that are bound to show interest in Dibling as well.

He is wanted by a host of top Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.