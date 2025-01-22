Tribal Football
Most Read
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Bologna coach Italiano: We're ready for Borussia Dortmund; Odgaard a great surprise
Kerkez makes Bournemouth transfer decision
Arsenal eyeing Botafogo striker Igor Jesus

RB Leipzig to bid for Southampton starlet Dibling

Ansser Sadiq
RB Leipzig to bid for Southampton starlet Dibling
RB Leipzig to bid for Southampton starlet DiblingTribalfootball
Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling could be in line for a move away from England.

The youngster is said to be on the way out of the club when they are relegated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dibling does not want to play in the Championship, when his stock is at an all time high.

Per Sky Deutschland, RB Leipzig are ready to put in a serious bid to sign him.

They are going to offer a fee of around €30 million to secure his signature.

However, there are other teams that are bound to show interest in Dibling as well.

He is wanted by a host of top Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDibling TylerSouthamptonRB LeipzigBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
RB Leipzig interested in Southampton's Dibling in huge summer move
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Spurs transfer confusion - but not on Ange; AC Milan target Chelsea outcasts; Barcelona and Quenda
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...