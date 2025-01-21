RB Leipzig interested in Southampton's Dibling in huge summer move

RB Leipzig are interested in young Southampton star Tyler Dibling this summer.

The German club are the latest to show an interest in the winger, who can also play as a wing-back.

Dibling has been outstanding this season in the Premier League, despite his team being bottom of the table.

Per Sky Germany, Leipzig are going to rival Liverpool for his signature in the off-season.

That would put their head of global soccer Jurgen Klopp on a collision course with his old team.

The 18-year-old is impressing scouts from around Europe with his displays this term.

Dibling will likely move to a team where he knows that he will get ample game time.