Arsenal's plan to sell Jesus squandered as deals to sign Gyokeres and Sesko collapse

Arsenal's plan to sell Gabriel Jesus ends as deals for Gyokeres and Sesko collapse

Arsenal’s move to sell Gabriel Jesus this summer has come under serious jeopardy.

The Gunners were hoping to cash in on Jesus and bring in someone like Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko.

However, The Mail state that offers for the Brazil international are likely to be thin on the ground.

Jesus has suffered yet another knee injury and will be out for the rest of the season.

Very few European clubs are likely to take a chance on him with this injury history.

However, the Gunners may be holding out hope for a Saudi Pro League club to come in with a bid.

