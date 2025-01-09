RB Leipzig left-back Raum quizzed about Man Utd rumours

RB Leipzig left-back David Raum is staying grounded amid fresh Manchester United interest.

Raum is being linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2025 as United seek a new left-back option for manager Ruben Amorim.

"I have never hidden the fact that the Premier League is something special. Not only is the league strong in general, but as a player who gives a lot physically, I like it a lot," Raum told BILD.

"The goal is to take the best step for my career. This was and remains Leipzig. I have matured here and I still have some goals with RB."

Raum's current deal with RBL runs to 2027.