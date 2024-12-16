Man Utd set to bid for Paris Saint-Germain striker despite PSR restrictions

Manchester United are contemplating a January move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The Red Devils do want to add a frontman to their squad to bolster their scoring options.

Per L’Equipe, the Red Devils will go after Kolo Muani, as he may be available on loan.

Money is tight at United due to PSR considerations, as they have made significant losses over the past three years.

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are another team that admires Muani and may move for him.

The forward would be happy to go to a club like United, provided they promise him game time.