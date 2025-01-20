Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward

Tribal Football
Chelsea are spending the winter gathering information on Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund.

The young Englishman has become the latest starlet to impress for the German giants.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are the first to contact Gittens and BVB about a possible deal.

But they are not going to be alone in this pursuit, as Manchester United and Liverpool are also circling.

The issue is that Dortmund values Gittens, who is an England Under-21 star, very highly.

He has been priced at a whopping £84M, despite Gittens being part of an unsuccessful BVB team at present.

