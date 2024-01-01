Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?
Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool

RB Leipzig chief Mintzlaff reveals massive Prem offers for Sesko

RB Leipzig chief Mintzlaff reveals massive Prem offers for Sesko
RB Leipzig chief Mintzlaff reveals massive Prem offers for SeskoAction Plus
RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed offers from England over the summer for Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko was linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle during the summer market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Mintzlaff admitted to Kicker: "Sesko had offers from the Premier League that were worth over 70 million euros.

"It was important to us that we were able to put together a top team after the big upheaval last year and continue to work based on a certain continuity."

Sesko, 21, penned a new deal to 2029 in June. In 49 games for the Saxons so far, Sesko has scored 22 goals.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSesko BenjaminRB LeipzigArsenalManchester UnitedNewcastle UtdBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal prioritise move for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?
Chelsea scouting RB Leipzig defender Lukeba