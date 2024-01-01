RB Leipzig chief Mintzlaff reveals massive Prem offers for Sesko

RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed offers from England over the summer for Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko was linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle during the summer market.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Mintzlaff admitted to Kicker: "Sesko had offers from the Premier League that were worth over 70 million euros.

"It was important to us that we were able to put together a top team after the big upheaval last year and continue to work based on a certain continuity."

Sesko, 21, penned a new deal to 2029 in June. In 49 games for the Saxons so far, Sesko has scored 22 goals.