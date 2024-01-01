Chelsea scouting RB Leipzig defender Lukeba

Tribal Football
Chelsea are scouting RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Chelsea are following the French defender.

The most likely scenario is that a potential transfer takes place next summer - as Leipzig are said to be demanding a huge fee for a January sale.

So far, there are no talks about the centre-back - and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea choose to firm up their interest.

Furthermore, Lukeba is one of many centre-backs on Chelsea's list of potential signings, according to Romano.

Lukeba's contract with Leipzig runs until the summer of 2028.

