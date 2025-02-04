DONE DEAL: Man City midfielder Wright joins Norwich City on loan

Manchester City youngster Jacob Wright has joined Norwich City on loan until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The midfielder joined the Citizens' academy at the age of eight in 2014 and worked his way through the club's youth ranks until recently becoming a standout figure for their Under-18s and Elite Development Squad.

At just 19-year-old he has made three first-team appearances for manager Pep Guardiola's side, including in last season's Champions League. He has also impressed at youth level once again, recording three goals and six assists in 11 Premier League 2 matches.

The teenager is keen to earn more first-team football and a spell in the Championship may be just what he needs to impress Guardiola enough to allow him a spot in the first team next season.