Ratcliffe worried Amorim preparing to quit as Man Utd manager

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has doubts about manager Ruben Amorim's commitment.

The Sun says Ratcliffe is ready to support Amorim in the summer market and his plans for a squad rebuild.

However, he also wants to be sure about Amorim's commitment to his United contract with concerns being raised inside the board room after the Portuguese's comments last week.

With United sitting 16th in the Premier League, Amorim stated: "It’s a decisive moment in the history of the club. We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this.

“If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people.”

Indeed, it's claimed even if United win the Europa League final next week, Amorim may choose the moment to walk away on a high after the most difficult period of his career.