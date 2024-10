Ratcliffe to visit the UK after Man Utd's poor form as Ten Hag comes under pressure

Manchester United minority shareholder and shot caller Sir Jim Ratcliffe will make a rare visit to the UK this week.

He is set to take in the club’s Premier League clash away to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Ratcliffe may have a decision to make about the future of coach Erik ten Hag very soon.

United take on FC Porto in the Europa League on Thursday before the Villa game.

The Red Devils are in the bottom half of the Premier League after six games played.