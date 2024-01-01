Man Utd boss Ten Hag: My players are mad

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's manager, is dismissing the surrounding criticism of his team.

Ten Hag is not thinking about the 3-0 loss to Tottenham at the weekend, which is leading to questions about his future.

He is instead focusing on their upcoming Europa League match against FC Porto.

"As always, when we are not winning, we are very disappointed," he said at a press conference.

"Of course, we are mad with ourselves, especially when you see a game like Sunday also, after all, we had to play so long with 10 players and, after, it's overturned, the red card.

"It gives frustration because it's such a long time to play with 10, it's never to your advantage. It had a real impact in the game. We have to deal with it. We are mad but now, from the madness, we have to get motivation and deal with the next game."