Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Sir Alex wants Man Utd to go Italian for next manager
Arsenal boss Arteta: That's why we signed Calafiori
Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher: Brilliant playing for Simeone

Porto coach Bruno dismisses Man Utd doubts

Porto coach Bruno dismisses Man Utd doubts
Porto coach Bruno dismisses Man Utd doubtsAction Plus
Vitor Bruno, the manager of Porto, has warned his team not to take Manchester United lightly.

The Portuguese giants are taking on the Red Devils in their upcoming Europa League match.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With Manchester United's poor performance this season, the pressure is mounting on them, but Bruno is not taking them lightly.

“I've heard a lot of people saying that he (Ten Hag) was coming with a rope around his neck, but it would be a huge mistake (to underestimate United),” said Bruno to reporters.

“We are talking about world-class players. If you tell a different story, it doesn't relate to the truth. 

“Any club has problems, but we have to be on our toes and very alert.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedFC Porto
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: My players are mad
De Boer slams Man Utd striker Zirkzee over "nightmare" performance
Mount set to miss Porto clash for Man Utd