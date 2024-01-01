Porto coach Bruno dismisses Man Utd doubts

Vitor Bruno, the manager of Porto, has warned his team not to take Manchester United lightly.

The Portuguese giants are taking on the Red Devils in their upcoming Europa League match.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Manchester United's poor performance this season, the pressure is mounting on them, but Bruno is not taking them lightly.

“I've heard a lot of people saying that he (Ten Hag) was coming with a rope around his neck, but it would be a huge mistake (to underestimate United),” said Bruno to reporters.

“We are talking about world-class players. If you tell a different story, it doesn't relate to the truth.

“Any club has problems, but we have to be on our toes and very alert.