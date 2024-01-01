Fit-again Gore part of Man Utd senior squad for Porto clash

Fit-again Dan Gore is with Manchester United's senior squad in Portugal today.

The midfielder is part of the senior squad for tonight's Europa League clash at Porto.

Gore has worked his way back from a preseason injury, having also struggled with setbacks last term on-loan at Port Vale.

The youngster captained the U21s against Salford City on Tuesday and is now with the senior squad in Portugal.

United management are convinced Gore can eventually follow FA Youth Cup winning teammate Kobbie Mainoo into the senior team once fully fit.