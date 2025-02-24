Ratcliffe shuts down paid canteen for Man Utd staff as cost cutting continues

Tribal Football
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly shut down the paid-for staff canteen at Old Trafford as part of his latest cost-cutting measures.

Since taking partial control last year, Ratcliffe has implemented a series of financial reductions, including scrapping the club’s Christmas party.

Ticket prices have also been increased, adding to growing concerns among staff and supporters over the club’s new financial approach.

According to The Guardian, the Old Trafford staff canteen is set to close by the end of the week, with fruit replacing free lunches.

Employees who previously had access to hot meals, tea, and coffee will now only be offered fruit as part of the changes.

This move is the latest in a string of budget cuts introduced under Ratcliffe’s leadership as Ineos looks to trim costs across the club.

