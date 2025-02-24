Manchester United have now confirmed that up to 200 more jobs could be lost as part of the latest Ineos cost-cutting this week.

Chief executive Omar Berrada addressed staff at a meeting on Monday and delivered the bad news that further potential redundancies will be made to help the club become more financially streamlined.

“We have a responsibility to put Manchester United in the strongest position to win across our men’s, women’s and academy teams. We are initiating a wide-ranging series of measures that will transform and renew the club.

"Unfortunately, this means announcing further potential redundancies and we deeply regret the impact on those affected colleagues. However, these hard choices are necessary to put the club back on a stable financial footing.

“We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue. Our two main priorities as a club are delivering success on the pitch for our fans and improving our facilities. We cannot invest in these objectives if we are continuously losing money.

“At the end of this process, we will have a more lean, agile and financially sustainable football club, while continuing to provide a world-class service to our valuable commercial partners. We will then be in a much stronger position to invest in football success and improved facilities for fans, while remaining compliant with UEFA and Premier League regulations.”

The club also released a statement on the job cuts which will help Unitec combat the £300M losses over the last three years which those on the board clearly find unacceptable for such a huge business.

“Manchester United is to transform its corporate structure as part of a series of additional measures to improve the club’s financial sustainability and enhance operational efficiency.

“The transformation plan aims to return the club to profitability after five consecutive years of losses since 2019. This will create a more solid financial platform from which the club can invest in men’s and women’s football success and improved infrastructure.

“As part of these measures, the club anticipates that approximately 150-200 jobs may be made redundant, subject to a consultation process with employees. These would be in addition to the 250 roles removed last year.”

The news comes after it emerged that non-playing staff at Carrington will only be given soup and sandwiches, offering employees fruit instead of free lunches which shocked many fans who are concerned by the cost-cutting which has affected hundreds of people and their roles so far.