Ipswich's McKenna on facing Man Utd: The overriding feeling in the building is excitement

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has opened up in his latest press conference ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Manchester United.

Ipswich sit in 18th place in the Premier League and after a 4-1 loss to Tottenham at the weekend their place in the relegation zone is cemented for another week even if they manage to beat a struggling United side. Despite the loss, McKenna says he is focused on his clash against manager Ruben Amorim and that his side are ready for a fight.

"It's been fine. I didn't feel it. We're not going to be dancing and signing after losing home games but we came out on the wrong side of a harsh scoreline.

"It was disappointing the way the game ended up but we've taken a lot of positives from it.

"Now we have a big game to focus on on Wednesday. There's a great energy around the training ground today, everyone is really excited. It's the standout one on the calendar for sure. For our players, it is the first time some of the will play at Old Trafford."

United have won just 1 of their last 5 Premier League games and McKenna expressed how excited his side are to head to Old Trafford where many teams have managed to snatch 3 points this season.

"It's a quick turnaround. There's a lot of work to be done in the next couple of days but everyone is really excited.

"The opportunity to go and compete there in a league game is fantastic for the football club, for the group of players, and for the staff.

"It's a stadium that many of us will have grown up watching football at and be inspired by. You want the players to feel nothing but excitement and good feelings towards the game. Of course it's a difficult challenge as well and we have to prepare for that but the overriding feeling in the building is excitement."

McKenna said Kalvin Phillips and Jens Cajuste being substituted with injuries against Spurs was "a blow but Conor Chaplin is "making progress" and Julio Enciso is "working with physios" but there is "no real change" in terms of a return date.

He also stated that Ben Godfrey "trained well today and came in with a good attitude" ahead of the game which could mean his name is first on the team sheet this week.