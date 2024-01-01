Ratcliffe insists Man Utd boss Ten Hag has full support

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has received his strongest backing yet from the owner.

The Red Devils have been bought by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS, who currently has a 27 percent stake in the team.

As he eventually looks to make that stake bigger, Ratcliffe is currently focused on revamping the football side of the club’s operations.

Speaking at The Times CEO Summit, Ratcliffe stated on “good coach” Ten Hag: “The man in the street likes to think that the coach is everything and that everything revolves around the coach, and maybe it did in the days of Alex Ferguson.

“But if you look at those 11 seasons at Manchester United we’ve had a whole series of coaches, and some of them are very good ones, we’ve probably had seven coaches and none of them have succeeded at all.

“You can’t prescribe the root of the problem to the coach. It’s the environment they’re working in. That’s where we are putting our efforts — the management, the practices, the quality of the people, all those types of things that we have to address at Manchester United — which is what we would do in (any) business."