Kia eager to place Zirkzee at Man Utd
Manchester United are said to have received a boost in their pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee.

The Bologna striker is one the Red Devils are hoping to secure this summer.

Per Italian journalist Nick Semeraro, the Bologna striker’s agent has dropped his demands in this move.

Kia Joorabchian, who represents the forward, had wanted £12.5 million for his agent fee.

Now he is going to settle for £8 million from the buying club, which is thought to be United.

AC Milan are also pushing to sign Zirkzee, but they have to pay Joorabchian’s full rate if they sign the star.

