Ratcliffe axes more jobs at Man Utd after UEL final defeat

Less than 24 hours after their Europa League final defeat, Manchester United management have begun informing more their staff that they're no longer required.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's job cuts are continuing, with the the Daily Mail reporting at least another 100 members of staff will be dumped in the coming days.

Many are long-serving and popular - and the actions of Ratcliffe and his Ineos team has morale rock bottom inside the crisis club.

The push arrives after last year's 250 redundancies at Old Trafford.

Wednesday night's final defeat - and subsequent Champions League qualifying failure - saw £160m wiped from the club's share price. Missing next season's Champions League will see United lose £100m on revenue. 

