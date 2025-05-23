Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric announces he is leaving Real Madrid: Everything has a beginning and an end
Man United transfer kitty revealed after Europa League heartbreak
Enzo encouraged as Chelsea inform Real Madrid of sale price
'Always Real Madrid' - Enzo Fernandez puts Chelsea on alert

Man Utd legend Whiteside and wife decide against renewing season tickets

Paul Vegas
Man Utd legend Whiteside and wife decide against renewing season tickets
Man Utd legend Whiteside and wife decide against renewing season ticketsSport and General / PA Images / Profimedia
Manchester United legend Norman Whiteside and his wife, Dee, have decided against renewing his season ticket.

The FA Cup winner has held a season ticket for the past 28 seasons. Whiteside and Dee were forced to move places for executive seating last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a post on X, Dee Whiteside admitted: "So, I've waited for a while to write this. It is with unbelievable sadness, that after more than 28 years of having season tickets at Old Trafford, @NormanWhiteside and I are not renewing next year.

"Having been forcibly relocated last season, 'red carded' for not attending enough games, unable to give my 'paid for' seat to my children... enough is enough.

"And to cap it all, we've seen it all, we've won the lot, we're Man United and we're never gonna stop... except for so many seasons now, my match-going loyalty to my club has ended so sadly.

"I'll still be at games, I'm MUFC until I die, and I've seen worse times than now, but I'm not sure I've seen players less interested in pulling on our shirt for very many years. Times must change."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWhiteside NormanManchester United
Related Articles
Spurs dominate selection for Europa League Team of the Season
SHOCKER: Man Utd choose to put up for sale EVERY player as finances hit desperate state
Man United transfer kitty revealed after Europa League heartbreak