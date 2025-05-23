Man Utd legend Whiteside and wife decide against renewing season tickets

Manchester United legend Norman Whiteside and his wife, Dee, have decided against renewing his season ticket.

The FA Cup winner has held a season ticket for the past 28 seasons. Whiteside and Dee were forced to move places for executive seating last year.

In a post on X, Dee Whiteside admitted: "So, I've waited for a while to write this. It is with unbelievable sadness, that after more than 28 years of having season tickets at Old Trafford, @NormanWhiteside and I are not renewing next year.

"Having been forcibly relocated last season, 'red carded' for not attending enough games, unable to give my 'paid for' seat to my children... enough is enough.

"And to cap it all, we've seen it all, we've won the lot, we're Man United and we're never gonna stop... except for so many seasons now, my match-going loyalty to my club has ended so sadly.

"I'll still be at games, I'm MUFC until I die, and I've seen worse times than now, but I'm not sure I've seen players less interested in pulling on our shirt for very many years. Times must change."