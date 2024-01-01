Rashford upset with criticism from ex-Man Utd stars

Tribal Football
Marcus Rashford is fed-up with the criticism from former Manchester United players in the media.

The England attacker feels he's being unfairly singled out by former United players.

"When someone else misplaces a pass it does not get mentioned, but when it is Marcus it’s different,” a source from Rashford’s camp told the i. “Very different.

"The criticism coming his way is an onslaught. It is bullying. Supporters believe what senior ex-players say, which only makes worse.

“The club have spent £100milion on central strikers and Marcus is back out wide, as a facilitator. And he is doing his job in that regard. It isn’t his fault the chances aren’t being put away.”

Rashford has now taken on a private coach, who is working with him on his finishing in extra sessions away from the club.

