Ex-Man Utd chief Butt encourages Rashford to leave

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has the potential to be a world class player.

But he may not be able to achieve that dream at his boyhood club, according to a United legend.

Ex-midfielder Nicky Butt, who won the Treble in 1999, believes Rashford may have to move along to rediscover his best form.

Asked on talkSPORT about Rashford’s issues, Butt stated: “I don't know and it's actually sad watching that, because I've known Marcus since he was probably eight or nine at Man United coming through and he's always been the one that you hold hope for.

“I do believe and people will be screaming down the phone now probably but I do believe he's still got the talent to be one of the best top players in the world.

“He's just not clicking for the last few years at Man United, you're always saying, 'he's just going to do it, he's going to do it', but it's looking like maybe it's time for a change for him.

“No one really knows what his mentality is, but there's a lot of talent within that man and he's a top, top footballer.

“But it's just not happening for Man United now, people always point to the fact of his body language, he doesn't care, I can tell you now he does care, he's a proper lad but it's just not clicking for him.

“Maybe it is time to go and find a club where he can get a bit of a deep breath, the eyes aren't on him all the time.

“He's the excuse for all the fans, all the fans look at him and it's not just him, the whole team, the whole squad needs to up the game.”