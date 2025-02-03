Rashford releases statement as he leaves Man Utd for Aston Villa

Forward Marcus Rashford has issued a statement following his confirmed loan move from Manchester United.

United announced the forward has joined Aston Villa for the remainder of the season, with the deal potentially including an option to buy.

The transfer comes after Rashford’s reduced role under Ruben Amorim, with the 27-year-old not featuring in a Premier League match since December.

“I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision - I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the managers’ ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started.

“I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season.”