Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham

Marcus Rashford praised his Manchester United teammates for their 1-0 win over Fulham.

Despite being sidelined by coach Ruben Amorim, Rashford posted on social media to praise his team: "Congratulations on the win lads".

However, coach Amorim stated he would prefer to bench his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach over Rashford.

"We missed a little bit of pace to go and change the game and move some pieces," Amorim said post-game.

"But I prefer it like that. I would put (goalkeeper coach Jorge) Vital before I put the player who does not give the maximum every day so I will not change in that department. It's always the same reason. The reason is the training.

"The way I see what a footballer should do in training, in life, every day. If things don't change, I will not change. Same situation for every player, if you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player."