Man Utd boss Amorim happy for away fans after win at Fulham

Ruben Amorim emphasised the importance of keeping a clean sheet for Manchester United's confidence after their 1-0 win over Fulham.

This victory marked United's first shutout since December 1, ending a 13-match streak without one.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Lisandro Martinez scored the decisive goal and contributed defensively, it was young midfielder Toby Collyer who cleared off the line to prevent Fulham from scoring.

Post-game, Amorim stated: “Really important. To have this feeling away from home and great support from our away fans as always. Not a great game, you can feel it, there were no great chances in the end with the long balls. We tried to control the game, tried to play our game, but we need to improve a lot and you can feel it. This time we hold the result and in one goal we closed the game. It’s really important to win now."

He then added: "It’s really important because clearly you are closer to winning games and it gives you confidence. We didn’t suffer too much today and that is a good sign, not just the clean sheet but it’s the way we were different. Like I said, we need to improve a lot with the ball. Without the ball we were okay, we controlled the game and we scored. Now we move on to the next game."

On the positives from the game, he finished: "The result, the feeling, the way we gave time to our team to have that bit of luck to win some games. Then let’s take the feeling and work really hard tomorrow, we need to win the next one."