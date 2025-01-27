Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Lisandro full of praise for Man Utd teammate Collyer after win at Fulham
Lisandro full of praise for Man Utd teammate Collyer after win at Fulham
Centre half Lisandro Martinez praised youngster Toby Collyer as a "big example for the young generation.” 

After Manchester United's win against Fulham. Collyer earned praise from his senior teammate.

The academy starlet made an impact in the game, clearing a shot off the line as United won 1-0.

"Why I'm so happy is because of this guy (Toby Collyer)," matchwinner Lisandro revealed. 

"This guy honestly is a big example for the young generation. I'm really happy for him because he is working so hard every day and he is so humble. He deserves it all."

"We are here and we have to show every game, like today, we have to win and we have to be also really humble after winning," the Argentina international added.

