Man Utd boss Amorim: I just want to help Marcus

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists he's not pushing Marcus Rashford out the exit door.

Ahead of tomorrow's Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Tottenham, Amorim was asked this morning about Rashford's comments yesterday about being ready "for a new challenge".

"I don't talk about the future we talk about the present," he said.

"We are better with Marcus Rashford. This kind of club needs big talents – and he is a big talent."

On Rashford's comments about needing "a new challenge", Amorim said: "He is right. We have here a new challenge, the biggest in football, we are in a difficult situation. I hope all my players are ready."

If he has spoken to the player since yesterday, the manager continued: "Not yet. It was yesterday, it was a day off. He is our player and he is ready for the next game.

"I spoke with a lot of players individually and during training. What I want is to take the best of Marcus Rashford. I don't talk about the future, I just talk about the present. I want the best from each one of them. I just want to win and help the team be better. We are better with Marcus Rashford and it's that simple. We will try different things to push Rashford to the best levels that he has shown me in the past.

"He just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus."

