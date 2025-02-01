Aston Villa chief Monchi confirms interest in Felix and Asensio

Aston Villa chief Monchi has admitted interest in Joao Felix and Marco Asensio.

Chelsea striker Felix and PSG winger Asensio have both been linked with Villa before Monday night's transfer deadline.

Speaking on Cadena SER, Monchi said: "Is Joao Felix of interest to Aston Villa? Joao has been a small object of desire for Emery, who trusts in his talent.

"Unai is a specialist in recovering players who were considered lost."

He also revealed: "A month before I arrived, Aston Villa tried to sign Marco Asensio, and for Joao Felix we have tried in all markets."