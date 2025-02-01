Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Aston Villa chief Monchi confirms interest in Felix and Asensio

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa chief Monchi confirms interest in Felix and Asensio
Aston Villa chief Monchi confirms interest in Felix and AsensioLaLiga
Aston Villa chief Monchi has admitted interest in Joao Felix and Marco Asensio.

Chelsea striker Felix and PSG winger Asensio have both been linked with Villa before Monday night's transfer deadline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking on Cadena SER, Monchi said: "Is Joao Felix of interest to Aston Villa? Joao has been a small object of desire for Emery, who trusts in his talent.

"Unai is a specialist in recovering players who were considered lost."

He also revealed: "A month before I arrived, Aston Villa tried to sign Marco Asensio, and for Joao Felix we have tried in all markets."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJoao FelixAsensio MarcoMonchiAston VillaChelseaPSGLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Villa see Paris Saint-Germain forward as major target after Duran departure
Villa see Chelsea star Felix as perfect replacement for Duran
Villa consider move for Chelsea attacker Felix