Man Utd include Rashford in '25 calendar

Marcus Rashford has headlined Manchester United's new 2025 calendar.

Despite speculation over the striker's potential departure, Rashford has been named 'Mr January' by United for their new calendar release.

Advertisement Advertisement

A source told The Sun: “Rashford’s future at the club remains uncertain.

“He may not be here after the transfer window opens in just over a week’s time. At least he’s the face of January — it’s likely he won’t be around much longer.”

Rashford has been omitted for United's past three matchday squads.