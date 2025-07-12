Tribal Football
Diaz (again) raises doubts over Liverpool contract talks

Luis Diaz has again admitted little progress is being made over new contract talks with Liverpool.

With a deal to 2027, Diaz is interesting Bayern Munich and Barcelona as both giants seeking a new winger signing.

For their part, Liverpool are reluctant to sell and have already rejected one offer from Bayern this week.

However, talks over a new deal are dragging on, with Diaz again admitting progress is slow.

“We don’t know yet,” he told Win Sports when asked where his future lies. “Nothing, nothing (to say).

“We’re there talking with the management, we’re calm where I am. So nothing (to say), we’re talking about matters.”

