Man Utd, Arsenal target Cunha eager to delay Wolves departure

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha is reluctant to leave Molineaux in January.

The Brazil international is a target for Arsenal and Manchester United, with both giants open to prising Cunha away this month.

However, The Sun says Cunha would prefer to wait until the summer before assessing his options.

Cunha is also on the brink of penning a new contract with Wolves to 2029.

He has scored 10 goals and bagged four assists in 19 Premier League appearances.