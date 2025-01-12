Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Zirkzee meets with Man Utd management to explain personal plans

Man Utd, Arsenal target Cunha eager to delay Wolves departure

Paul Vegas
Man Utd, Arsenal target Cunha eager to delay Wolves departure
Man Utd, Arsenal target Cunha eager to delay Wolves departureAction Plus
Wolves striker Matheus Cunha is reluctant to leave Molineaux in January.

The Brazil international is a target for Arsenal and Manchester United, with both giants open to prising Cunha away this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, The Sun says Cunha would prefer to wait until the summer before assessing his options.

Cunha is also on the brink of penning a new contract with Wolves to 2029.

He has scored 10 goals and bagged four assists in 19 Premier League appearances.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCunha MatheusWolvesArsenalManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Van Persie Jr pens first pro Feyenoord contract
Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David