Rangers vice-chairman Marathe: Feeder club discussion a disservice to Rangers & Leeds!

Rangers vice-chairman Paraag Marathe has insisted that Rangers and Leeds United will not become feeder clubs for each other.

After a takeover by a consortium involving 49ers Enterprises and led by new Ibrox chairman Andrew Cavenagh, there have been reports suggesting that the two clubs will have a closer relationship and may even start to feed players between themselves. However, Marathe, who helped guide Leeds back to the Premier League last season confirmed that this is not the case and it would be disrespectful to both sides.

"It would be a disservice to Leeds and Rangers to consider one a feeder club to the other. Consider them both closed-loop universes that deserve proper attention and nurture and care – we will designate and assign resources appropriately.

"But it's obvious that there are opportunities to learn from each other, whether it's commercially or competitively on the pitch.

"In my mind it's a real positive to have two clubs like that, but there's not one that is subordinate to the other. That would be a disservice."

On Monday, the Scottish media put to him a concern that has been voiced by both fan bases surrounding Marathe’s workload and how he can manage both Leeds and Rangers who are two of the biggest clubs in the United Kingdom.

“I don’t see it as hours in a day, days in a week or weeks in a year. I really don’t. To me, I hate losing and I want to win. I will do whatever I need to do to keep me on the winning side of the ledger at any club. That is all I care about. I don’t even know where I was two days ago. Honestly. Right now I am here and thinking about this. That is all that drives me."

Both Leeds and Rangers have ambitions of competing in Europe, which could lead to a situation much like Crystal Palace are facing under owner John Textor who is dealing with the fact that Ligue 1 side Lyon who may have disrupted their chances of playing in the Europa League next season due to joint ownership.