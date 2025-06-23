Palace, QPR in talks with Chelsea keeper Campbell

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace have opened talks with Chelsea goalkeeper Luke Campbell.

Campbell, 19, will leave Chelsea at the end of the month when his contract expires.

The Mirror says Palace have now met with Campbell about a move to Selhurst Park.

The highly-rated keeper has been with Chelsea for the past decade and along with Palace, QPR are also interested in the youngster.

Campbell spent part of last season on-loan in the  Isthmian Premier Division with Hendon.

