Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd warned on Diallo amid £60m Brentford bid talk
Arsenal chiefs pull back from talks with RB Leipzig striker Sesko
Paul Pogba agrees transfer to Champions League club
Guardiola confirms key Man City exits in summer window

New York Jets owner Johnson buys out Textor from Palace

Paul Vegas
New York Jets owner Johnson buys out Textor from Palace
New York Jets owner Johnson buys out Textor from PalaceTribalfootball
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has bought out John Textor from Crystal Palace.

Textor has sold his 43 per cent share in Palace to Johnson, reports the Daily Mail.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There is now hope that Palace will be cleared by UEFA to compete in the Europa League next season after their FA Cup final triumph.

With Textor the owner of Lyon, UEFA were threatening to block Palace's participation due to their multi-club rule. But with Johnson now buying his stake, that obstacle has now been removed.

Johnson, 78,  is estimated to be worth around £7.38bn and also attempted to buy Chelsea three years ago.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceLyon
Related Articles
Palace receive huge Europa League boost as Textor plans to sell shares to the public
Richards on Palace's FA Cup win: Bringing that trophy back to South London was amazing!
New US group in talks to buy Textor out of Palace