New York Jets owner Johnson buys out Textor from Palace

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has bought out John Textor from Crystal Palace.

Textor has sold his 43 per cent share in Palace to Johnson, reports the Daily Mail.

There is now hope that Palace will be cleared by UEFA to compete in the Europa League next season after their FA Cup final triumph.

With Textor the owner of Lyon, UEFA were threatening to block Palace's participation due to their multi-club rule. But with Johnson now buying his stake, that obstacle has now been removed.

Johnson, 78, is estimated to be worth around £7.38bn and also attempted to buy Chelsea three years ago.